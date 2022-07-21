Form Book Doesn’t Lie At Ascot

Two year olds are notoriously difficult to gauge with some at their peak first time out, and others slow burners with different targets in mind so we need to tread carefully.

In this Group Three event over six furlongs for fillies we have four unbeaten horses, as well as Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes runner-up Lezoo, who looks the one they all have to get past. Although beaten half a length by Mawj, perhaps the best juvenile filly seen this season, she was two lengths clear of the third and that comfortably looks the best form on offer.

This looks little more than compensation for the Beckett and Dettori team, though do keep an eye on the once-raced Glenlaurel, who looked a decent sort when scoring on her debut and could be anything.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lezoo 1.50pm Ascot 15/8 William Hill, Unibet, and others