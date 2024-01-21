No Time Like The Present

Despite the storms on top of the frosts it does look as it the weather is settling down a little, and that points me straight to Newbury this afternoon. Ben Pauling is said to have high hopes that winning hurdler Not At Present will be as good if not better over fences, and if that is the case, he could go close in the 2.35pm. Rated 123 over the smaller obstacles, he debuted over fences at Bangor in July last year when second to Geronimo, but he steps down a grade here and up in trip which should suit him better, making his handicap chase debut off a generous 6lb lower.

His absence has to be a bit of a worry regarding race fitness, but he competed in and won at this level over hurdles and at a bigger price, he could be worth some each way consideration.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Not At Present 2.35pm Newbury 20/1 most bookmakers