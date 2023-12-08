LOOKING for a Christmas present?

Look no further.

Tickets for BKB 36 are on sale now and what a night Saturday, January 27, 2024 at the O2 Arena promises to be!

This week we added several fights to the show that includes the long-awaited rematch between Scott McHugh and Tony Lafferty.

Their first fight in 2018 was a classic and if you don’t believe me, subscribe to BKB Fight Pass and watch it for yourself.

You will be entertained, I can promise you that!

That was Scott’s debut for BKB™ and he showed tremendous heart to go toe to toe with Tony for three rounds.

The start of the fight was really hard for Scott, but he toughed it out and then rallied towards the end of a gruelling battle.

Both have come on a lot since then. I would say Scott must be the most improved fighter on the BKB™ roster, but he still loves to get stuck in and have a fight, as does Tony.

It has the makings of a classic.

Scott is the British bantamweight champion and knows just how hard it will be to keep his belt against Tony.

The clash between Kevin Greenwood and Eryk Madja for the vacant British cruiserweight championship guarantees excitement.

Both featured in 2023 fight of the year contenders. Kevin and Brad Scott fought out a draw for the British title and the judges couldn’t separate Eryk and Martyn Grainger after they went toe to toe for three rounds.

Eryk has had a pair of big wins since that fight. He forced hard-as-nails Ryan Barrett to retire and then went over to the States to beat bad boy Eric Olsen.

Harvey Dossett-Ash Williams looks like a belter as well. I think everyone who’s seen young Harvey has been impressed by his skills and toughness – and Ash had a spectacular one-punch KO last time.

We are adding more fights all the time, so keep looking on Instagram and reading this weekly column!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown