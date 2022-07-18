Eagle Can Swoop At Sandown

I get the feeling that the 6.38pm at Sandown tonight may throw up a few winners in the long-term, though finding the winner still isn’t as easy as I hoped.

Richard Hughes unleashes a decent sort in Song Of Success, but I am hoping he will fail to get the better of Soaring Eagle, who arrives with a big reputation according to the Newmarket gallop watchers.

An unraced son of Gleneagles out of a Bernardini mare, she is related too numerous high-class winners in both France and America, though I confess to being surprised to see her starting off over five furlongs with a mile more likely to see her at her peak in the long-term.

That said, with her stable in great form and some sparkling homework, I am still more than hopeful of a winning debut under Silvestre De Sousa this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Soaring Eagle 6.38pm Sandown 6/1 Bet365