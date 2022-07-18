Nice And Peachy At Southwell

Two all-weather cards this afternoon but I am hearing that trainer Sean Woods expects a big run from Glorious Peaches in the 2.55pm where I suspect she may well try to make all the running and come home alone.

Fourth on her debut at Lingfield over a mile and a quarter, she failed to build on that over a mile and a half at the same track when last of five, but she was only beaten four lengths at the line after racing on or near the pace throughout and weakening late on.

She drops back to a mile here which looks interesting, and as a daughter of Iffraaj out of an Oasis Dream mare, on paper this is her trip, though we do have to assume she has the pace needed early on to lead this field a merry dance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Glorious Peaches 2.55pm Southwell 9/2 Bet365