O’Brien Winners Seem Never Ending

For something a little different this evening my main bet of the day will be at Leopardstown Curragh in Ireland when the highly regarded Never Ending Story has her third career start in the 6.00pm for the Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore team.

Third but beaten less than a length first time out, she progressed from that with a pushed out success at The Curragh over the seven furlongs she faces today, she has a list of entries in far better races later in the season and may yet be one of the stable’s better two-year-olds of the fairer sex.

If she improves again as expected, she may well take this with the minimum of fuss and it is noted that her jockey flies back from riding at Sandown in the afternoon in time to ride her here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Never Ending Story 6.00pm Leopardstown 11/8 SkyBet and William Hill