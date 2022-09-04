Earl The Pearl At Goodwood

Sometimes you have to use the formbook, algorithms etc to try and find the winners and on other occasions, you just have a horse you love – and the 3.40pm at Goodwood this afternoon is very much in the second category.

Nigel Twiston-Davies trains Earlofthecotswolds, an eight-year-old son of Axxos who has done connections proud with wins in bumpers, hurdles, a chase and on the all-weather, and today he will be looking for the full set with a victory on the Flat on turf.

To be fair, he has only run on it the once when sent to the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot (some ask) when he tried to make the running before fading over the two and a half miles, but he returns to handicap company today, loves a battle, stays the two miles, and he could prove hard to beat.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Earlofthecotswolds 3.40pm Goodwood 12/1 Skybet and Bet Victor