Strictly Winners Here

Doncaster is the only meeting of any note this week to be honest bit it is a good one, and we will start off with a suggested bet in the 2.25pm when the Godolphin bandwagon may well keep rolling courtesy of Modern Dancer.

The son of Kingman out of a Nashwan mare is certainly bred to be better than a handicapper, and after winning on his debut over this C&D, bigger things were on the horizon.

Sadly, he failed to follow up at Yarmouth when a two-length second to Seeking Gold in a novice stakes where he pulled too hard too early to have much left at the end of the race, but I am banking on him learning to settle in this bigger field and giving his true running. The winner is highly regarded and was receiving 6lb that day and a big run from the selection is eagerly anticipated.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Modern Dancer 2.25pm Doncaster 7/4 Bet365