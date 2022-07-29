Easterby Horse Doesn’t Lack Power

A tricky handicap at 5.00pm from Chester comes next for us and I am hoping that Unplugged can go on after winning in lesser grade at Pontefract over this sort of trip last month.

Now a six-year-old, he moved to the Easterby stable in 2020 but wasn’t seen last year at all, making his winning return all the more significant.

Sent off a 12/1 chance that day, suggesting they thought he would improve for the run, I am hoping that will be the case, and if so, an added 3lb in the handicap may not be enough to stop him putting in another big run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Unplugged 5.00pm Chester 7/1 Bet365