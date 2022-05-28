Green Is My Colour Of Choice

On the Monday of Derby week we can start off with an unraced two-year-old who is rumoured to be “pulling up trees” on the Newmarket gallops and his name is Dresden Green.

A homebred son of Brazen Beau, the word is out that he can motor, but I am wary that inexperience could still find him out and I will not be going overboard. The booking of Tom Marquand is never a negative in my eyes and I do expect a big run, though if he is 4/1 or bigger, I will be going in each way with common sense the overriding theme.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dresden Green 5.40pm Windsor 7/2 most bookmakers