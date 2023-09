Much as I feel Hurt You Never will go well in the 5.10pm at Leicester, my old pal Moulin Booj won with so much left up his sleeve last time out at Bath when winning by over a length.

He is turned out quickly here carrying a 6lb penalty for that success, and connections clearly feel he is capable of doubling up this afternoon, with Daniel Muscutt taking over in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Moulin Booj 5.10pm Leicester 13/8 Bet365