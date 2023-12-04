Els Bells For The Boys In Blue

When a horse sets connections back 2,000,000 Guineas as a yearling and the buyers are Godolphin, who spend less at the sales these days thanks to their own impressive breeding operation, it seems fair to suggest he must have caught the eye.

A son of Frankel out of a Sea The Stars mare, El Cordobes will need to outdo all of his closest relatives to get anywhere near to justifying those numbers, but word in Newmarket has it that although he will learn plenty from this experience, he has a turn of foot about him that may yet see him make a winning debut.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win El Cordobes 5.30pm Kempton 11/10 most bookmakers