Northern Raider Expected To Go Well At Lingfield

Curse you Mother Nature as us “old school” punters like a bet over jumps in the Winter and on the Flat in the summer – but with meetings falling like dominoes at least if I work on then all-weather we should get a run for our money if nothing else.

Completed heads south to Lingfield for trainer Karl Burke, and it seems reasonable to suggest that the daughter of Night Of Thunder is capable of success after she finished second on both her starts so far, the latest when beaten a short head at Newcastle. She still didn’t settle as hoped that day but with more experience and an added furlong now, this may well be her best opportunity yet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Completed 1.00pm Lingfield 2/1 Bet365