Inexperienced Balding Colt Could Be The One.

I feel forced into working with the all-weather cards today with Southwell under snow at present and less than 50/50 to go ahead barring a big thaw. It is no big secret that the Andrew Balding horses usually learn plenty from their first trip to a racecourse, and if that applies to Belcamo, then he has every chance to get off the mark in the 1.00pm at Lingfield.

Left with plenty to do over this trip at Kempton last month he kept on well to be beaten less than a length at the line, and even nominal improvement would make him hard to beat here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Belcamo 1.00pm Lingfield 5/4 Bet365