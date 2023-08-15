Embesto Can Frank The Nostrum Form

If, like me, you believe that Nostrum is a way above average colt for Sir Michael Stoute, then you have to mark up the form of Roger Varian’s Embesto, who lost his unbeaten record to him at Newmarket in mid-July. Beaten three lengths at the line, I am fairly convinced that was no disgrace, and with only three races on the clock, there ought to be further improvement to come.

He is clearly best in at the weights here thanks to his age allowance, and although he is up against some pretty experienced and decent opposition, I hope he can take this and do so with ease.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Embesto 4.10pm Salisbury 2/1 William Hill