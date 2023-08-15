Saffie Is On Fire

With Saffie Osborne riding high after her recent successes it would take a braver man than me to bet against Chinese Knot in the 5.00pm at Windsor this evening despite the burden of top-weight. The daughter of Kodiac has been kept busy by trainer Rod Millman with six starts already as a two-year-old, but she has won her last two at Yarmouth and Chepstow, the latest by three lengths. She does have to carry a 6lb penalty for that here, but is due to go up seven pounds for future contests, and they may be able to squeeze one more win out of her before she is fully in the handicappers’ grasp.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chinese Knot 5.00pm Windsor 100/30 William Hill