Saffie Is On Fire

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
22
Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.

With Saffie Osborne riding high after her recent successes it would take a braver man than me to bet against Chinese Knot in the 5.00pm at Windsor this evening despite the burden of top-weight. The daughter of Kodiac has been kept busy by trainer Rod Millman with six starts already as a two-year-old, but she has won her last two at Yarmouth and Chepstow, the latest by three lengths. She does have to carry a 6lb penalty for that here, but is due to go up seven pounds for future contests, and they may be able to squeeze one more win out of her before she is fully in the handicappers’ grasp.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chinese Knot 5.00pm Windsor 100/30 William Hill

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here