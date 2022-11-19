England Win The World Cup – At Haydock!

Saturday 19th November

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to kick off tomorrow in Qatar (Sunday 20th November), Haydock Park staged the equine equivalent today, Betfair Chase Day, with the Betfair Race to the World Cup Stakes.

A field of half a dozen horses went to post for the five-furlong flat race with each horse named after one of the top six nations in the betting for the World Cup – England, Brazil, Argentina, France, Spain and Germany. Sponsor Betfair donated £10,000 to the Injured Jockeys Fund on behalf of the jockeys, owners and trainers that contributed to make the race possible

And it was England who came out on top with Betfair ambassador Bryony Frost in the saddle followed by France (Brian Hughes), Brazil (Sean Bowen), Spain (Harry Skelton), Argentina (Tom O’Brien) and finally Germany (Jack Quinlan). England’s true identity is the Paul Nicholls-trained Pleasant Man.

Bryony Frost said: “That was awesome and for Betfair to be supporting the Injured Jockey’s Fund with £10,000 is massive.

“Supporting the sport like that is a fantastic gesture and I’m lucky enough to be partnered with them in my career, but as a whole team to work with they’re fantastic.

“The vibe around the racecourse when we were coming out onto the track was awesome and it was a good bit of fun and I think the crowd loved it. The trainers and owners supporting it was great and for Pleasant Man to get out there and get a gallop and for me get to know him a bit more is great. England have won which is a bonus!

“Your guess is as good as mine on England! I’m not massively clued up on it but they gave us all a good bit of fun last year when we were all piling into the pub to cheer them on and hopefully we can go far again.”

Former England manager and Betfair ambassador Glenn Hoddle was in attendance to present the winning jockey Bryony Frost with her trophy – perhaps the first of two titles the winning nation will collect this winter.

Glenn Hoddle said: “It’s a fabulous day with the sun out and I’m really looking forward to the racing. The World Cup race was really good fun and it’s all for a great cause, so it’s a good start to the meeting. I’ve got to be honest, I only go to the races occasionally to things like Royal Ascot. Alan Brazil gets me up to Newmarket at times too so I’m not mad into my horses but I do really enjoy it when I’m there. There’s always a few beers when Alan is involved too! Back in the day when we used to play together we’d go a bit more, but it’s a lovely day out.

“This concept has got to be better than that octopus! It’s a great idea and hopefully England will follow the horse and complete the double now out in Qatar. Brazil are the favourites but to be honest I don’t think they’ve ‘hot favourites’. I’d say we’re in a batch of about six countries who could feasibly win it and I think we’ll go deep into the tournament. It’s all about peaking at the right time and if we get the luck at the right moments we’re as good as any of the teams there.

“It’s a very strange time to have a World Cup, but it’s going to suit England more than any other country. The England boys are usually going to these tournaments on the back of gruelling seasons and are absolutely shattered, I’ve known that as a player and a manager. This time they’ve only played 16 games, so they’ll be fresher than they’ve ever been for any World Cup. There’s been no big gaps between the season finishing and the tournament starting, so they’re going to go there and get stuck straight into it and I think that’s going to really suit us.

“I’d say the group is a bit tougher than it may seem, as you’ve got Iran who are 20th in the world alongside Wales who are 19th and America who are 16th, so it’s going to be an awkward group to navigate. I think we’ll get through it, but I don’t think it’s going to be the walk in the park that people think. There will be tough games against three teams that we have to break down, but I think we’ll have enough exciting and creative players to do that.

“I think Gareth will put some creative players in against Iran. England at the moment are probably better equipped than most of the countries at this tournament going forward, perhaps barring Brazil. We’ve got some good subs who can change the game and I think it might come down to that actually, we’ve got people like Maddison if he’s fit and Grealish who can come on and make a big impact. I’m looking forward to watching Phil Foden and I think he’s a sensational player, I think if he can get him anywhere near his City form we’ll have a great chance as Harry Kane needs that service.

“I’ve experienced losing the first game as a player in 1986 and the pressure was right on us straight away and then as a manager we beat Tunisia in the first game in 1998, so it’s so important to get that first victory under your belt. It just calms everyone down as otherwise the pressure just starts to ramp up. All three teams are going to be stubborn and if we go into that Wales game needing a win, it’s going to be really tough but I think we’ll be ok.”

The Betfair Race to the World Cup Stakes was supported by The Professional Jockeys Association, British Horse Racing Authority and The Jockey Club.

Photos credit Grossick Photography/The Jockey Club