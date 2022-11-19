The Full Monte At Musselburgh

Off to Musselburgh for our second bet this Monday when Monte Igueldo is looking for his hat-trick after successes this season at Worcester over hurdles and Huntingdon when he won by 15 lengths on his chasing debut.

Admittedly, his jumping was far from foot perfect which has to be of some concern, but on the other hand if he gets his act together with that education under his belt, who knows how much better he can become. To me that is a risk worth taking today at the very least, and at odd against in a small field (at the time of writing), he may be one of the better value bets today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Monte Igualdo 2.30pm Musselburgh 5/4 Bet365 and 888sport.com