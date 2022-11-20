Living Legend In Action At Sedgefield

A very quiet day with just the two meetings in the UK plus one in Ireland and you have to wonder why Southwell, north of Nottingham, is the most southerly track in action today despite the higher population being “down south” with their racing fans left with nowhere to go – it beggars belief?

Anyway, rant over and we need to look for a winner or two, and although I readily accept that comparing Flat form to hurdling form is an inexact science, I have to think that Legendary Day could be the value call in the Sedgefield novice hurdle at 2.25pm.

Beauty is as beauty does and I can fully understand why Yukon looks set to head the market after he won over hurdles at the first attempt over this course and distance, but my selection would be rated 20lb his superior on the Flat, and gets 7lb from him this afternoon.

Trained by the capable and shrewd Adrian Paul Keatley on his first start since leaving Hughie Morrison, it does not go unnoticed that Brian Hughes has been booked to ride, and I suspect he may have the edge in a contest that may not take that much winning

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Legendary Day 2.25pm Sedgefield 11/4 Bet365