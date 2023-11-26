Equinox Eclipses All Rivals – One Of The Greatest Of All Time

It can be a struggle to write raceday reviews around the world without sounding the same each time, but thankfully Japan is that little bit different.

After a few days chatting to trainers and connections, watching trackwork, and trying (without much success) to get my head around the Japanese form, we headed off to Tokyo Racecourse bright and early (well, early) on Sunday morning for my first ever experience of the Japanese adoration of horse racing.

As we drove past the main entrance we could already see huge crowds gathering like the first day of the Harrods sales, and when the gates opened it was similar stuff – thousands barging their way through the crowds, frantically hunting for the best viewing seats despite it being six hours or so ahead of the main race. As a comparison (and to embarrass British racing) it costs just 200 Yen for an entry ticket (about £1.06) for those willing to join the scrum for a good position, though just like the UK you can pay considerably more for better seats, sit down meals, private boxes and so on but the principle still stands – a quid or so to get in to see the biggest race of the year.

Food outlets cover just about every taste and budget from bowls of delicious noodles (can you tell those are my favourite?) through to seafood dinners, priced from about £2 upwards depending on you budget, though the beers are only a fraction cheaper than the UK tracks (about £5 a large glass) so it isn’t all utopia I suppose.

I admit to having had very little interest (or understanding) in the earlier races on the card, but by race five we had already seen Tom Marquand ride two winners and William Buick one, after which civilisation came to the fore. I have, in all my years, been to many racecourses with from six to a marathon 12 races on any given card – but I have NEVER been to one where they stop for lunch! In an era where sometimes (most times) us racegoers/punters can feel like cannon fodder for the bookmakers it made a really pleasant change to feel treated like a human being – “it’s a long day everyone, let’s stop for a bite to eat”. With a brass band playing tunes reminiscent of a Carry On film soundtrack (I kid you not) we grabbed a few morsels ourselves (yep, more noodles), and everything all felt like we were part of the day and not a consumable product to be rinsed of our money and then thrown away – British racing please take note.

It was interesting to see the physical weights of each horse listed as they paraded which is something the HBF have argued for to no avail so far, but it is evidence it can be done – though asking the BHA to spend money at this moment in time may not be the brightest idea as everyone in the sport (except bookmakers) looks to tighten their belts.

Race eight hammered home the Equinox affect with his half-sister Garza Blanca sent off at odds-on – but was that because she was the best horse in the field, or because of her famous relation? Sadly it proved to be the latter as she was beaten into second, and this wasn’t the best of contests as witnessed by the description of one filly as “opened up at 200/1 but on the drift now” which brought a smile to my face! Hopefully this was not a portent of the big race, but as I am writing this live, we will have to wait and see.

As the multiple food courts began to empty and the horses paraded for the next race before heading underground to reappear on the track, I took the hint and put my nose back into the formbook, though to be fair I had more chance of deciphering the Rosetta Stone – it was in English but if you don’t follow any nation’s racing in depth, what chance do you have? Naturally I weighed in with the European jockeys in the next few races and failed to draw a penny before listening to my more knowledgeable Japanese friends, to then miss a Christophe Lemaire winner in race nine AND race 10 – good job I wasn’t expecting to pay for my trip via any winnings.

Anyway, on to the big race and I have just about caught my breath – what a horse what a race and what an atmosphere, I have never seen or heard anything like it. Pre-race we went to the paddock and I promise you there were more fans looking at the horses there than you normally see on the rails during a big race in England. Christophe Lemaire actually gave my (female) colleague a wink as he went past which certainly suggested he was confident enough, and if you saw the race you now understand why.

I hoped before I came here for an “I was there” moment and I got one without a doubt. Best Mate’s third Gold Cup, A P McCoy’s last ride, Frankel’s 2000 Guineas and others all have special places in my heart, but you can now add Equinox and the Japan Cup to that list. Already labelled the best horse in the World he only added to that reputation here, with Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa taking a huge lead from the off and looking as if he could cause an upset. Those of a nervous disposition needn’t have had any concern as Christophe could be spotted swinging away as they turned into the straight, but even I did not expect that turn of foot. Once he was sent after the leader it was over in a matter of strides as he went on to stroll home by four lengths eased down, and clear of market rival Liberty Island (which for me franks the form), and unless I missed it, the whip was never raised.

Make no mistake, this is a World class race, a true Group One not to be sniffed at and a very strong field – yet he put them to the sword like a knife through butter and oozed his class throughout. Trainer Tetsuya Kimura is a really friendly bloke so it really could not have happened to better connections, and all we can hope for now is that they decide to keep him in training – many of us in the Press room think he is still improving and if they haven’t got to the bottom of him yet, can you even imagine how good he could prove to be next year?

With thanks to the JRA for allowing me to attend and witness one of if not the best race and atmosphere I have ever known in over 40 years of following horse racing.

Last photo credit JRA