Eternally Grateful – To The Bookmakers

The Park Hill Stakes at 3.35pm is a race I keep looking at, and if the handicappers have done their job correctly, then Aidan O’Brien’s Grateful is overpriced here at odds around the 7/1 mark as I write.

She is officially rated 103, 4lb adrift of Andrew Balding’s Night Sparkle, but as a three-year-old she gets 10lb from her older rival, making her best in by 6lb. Lightly raced with just the five career starts, she has won two of those and ran on when the race was over to be beaten less than four lengths in the Group Two Lillie Langtry Stakes at Glorious Goodwood when last seen in early August.

She lugged into other horses when Jim Crowley tried to start her on a run at the leaders, and I am hoping she will be better suited by both the track here at Doncaster and a fuller end to end gallop which she failed to get in Sussex.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Grateful 3.35pm Doncaster 13/2 most bookmakers