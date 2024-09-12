Jump On Jonquil At Doncaster

Although we have decent cards all over the Country, Doncaster still seems the place to be if you want to watch and punt on the better horses. Sir Michael Stoute may be retiring at the end of the season but he will want to go out with a bang, and he has a highly promising colt in Jonquil entered to run in the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes at 2.25pm this afternoon.

A son of Lope De Vega and related to plenty of top class animals including the legendary Frankel, he has only had the one start when successful by a short-head at Sandown over the seven furlongs he faces here, getting up late on despite being hampered and losing ground a furlong out. They have always though a fair bit of him at home and are confident he will go on from that, and with Ryan Moore in the saddle once more, I am hoping he can take this step up in class in his stride.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jonquil 2.25pm Doncaster 11/10 most bookmakers