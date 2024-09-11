Flower To Bloom At Doncaster

Today is the first day of the Doncaster St Leger meeting, with Saturday the last of the five Classics, but we have plenty to deal with before then.

Good ground is the current expected going, so no real excuses for anyone (assuming that is an accurate description), though with the current weather all things seem possible.

What we do know for certain is that they have decent prize money, and that sees large competitive fields, so we will need plenty of luck to find any winners, though if Desert Flower takes to the slower ground she looks an exciting prospect.

Trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin and to be ridden by William Buick, she won first time out at Newmarket in a maiden by over three lengths, and followed that up in a novice event at the same track when powering clear to win by six and a half lengths despite still looking green.

One concern is that she does appear to have a daisy-cutter action suggesting the word soft in the going may not be in her favour, and if that is the case, then Aidan O’Brien’s Ecstatic could be a serious danger.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Desert Flower 3.00pm Doncaster 11/8 Bet365 and William Hill