Hopefully We Leave The Bookies In A Sorry State

It’s all very different this afternoon after the wonders of Glorious Goodwood but we deal with whatever is in front of us and that means Ripon is our starting point this Monday.

Personally, I will be awaiting the final race due off at 5.00pm before my sole bet, when Rogue State has her first start for the in-form David O’Meara stable with Danny Tudhope in the saddle.

Formerly in the care of Bryan Smart, the three-year-old remains a maiden after four races, finishing thirds on every one of them, but a change of scenery, a first-time hood, and her handicap debut may be all she needs. Only beaten a length and a half over C&D in June after struggling for racing room mid race, and letting down odds-on punters in the process, a mark of 65 seems fair enough and gives her every chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rogue State 5.00pm Ripon 9/2 most bookmakers