Ex Fabre Filly Looks Class

Despite an excellent card over the jumps at Warwick the weather remains a pain in the butt, so common sense suggests I stick with the all-weather for now. Starting at Lingfield this afternoon and the pick of the card looks to be the Gosden’s trained Zellie who has been well supported in the early markets despite not being seen since a second at Goodwood in May. Previously trained by Andre Fabre in France, the daughter of Wootton Bassett makes her all-weather debut here, but if she is near to her best she is the class act in this field. Fourth to Cachet in the 2022 1000 Guineas but racing in Listed class now, it is all about how fit she is and whether she takes to the surface because if she is and does, she should win.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Zellie 1.12pm Lingfield 7/2 most bookmakers