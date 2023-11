Later in the day I have one at Chelmsford when Serendipitous Lady has her first start since getting off the mark at Yarmouth last month.

Michael Bell’s Advertise filly kept on well to win by a couple of lengths that day, suggesting the added furlong may be ideal, and although put up 5lb for her sins, I get the feeling there may be more improvement to come as she adds to her racecourse experiences.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Serendipitous Lady 3.50pm Chelmsford 5/2 most bookmakers