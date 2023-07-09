Ex-French Gelding May Lap Up This Ground

Pontefract put on a pretty competitive card this afternoon with big fields leaving each way opportunities and perhaps none more so than Jumeirah King, who has his first start for Kevin Ryan in the 2.45pm.

A son of Sea The Moon, his last run saw him beaten a neck at Longchamp for trainer Henri-Francois Devin, but he has been gelded since and sent to his new trainer. I am rather hoping the quicker ground here in the UK may be the reason, and if he is fully wound up for his return, he could surprise them all.  

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Jumeirah King 2.45pm Pontefract 4/1 Bet365

