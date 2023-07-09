VAT Can Cost The Bookies At Wolverhampton

Queen Regent caught the eye when winning readily last time out at Newcastle in February but she has been missing since, suggesting she may have had a minor issue or two. That is obviously nothing more than speculation, but she still has to give 7lb to Value Added, and that could prove to be a big ask.

Ex-jockey Richard Hughes trains the daughter of Iffraaj for HM The King and HM The Queen, and she ran her best race yet when only beaten less than a length at Windsor earlier this month. The odds-on favourite was another four lengths back in third suggesting the form could be above average, and at the weights he looks a solid each way option.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Value Added 3.05pm Wolverhampton 5/2 Bet365