Mega Bet At Epsom

Epsom this afternoon but as I do not have a strong (or sensible) view on the Oaks, both my suggestions will run in earlier races.

Starting with the Woodcote Stakes at 2.00pm over six furlongs, I can certainly see why Richard Hannon’s New Charter heads the betting after her debut second, but at a better price I still prefer the chances of Megalithic.

Ralph Beckett’s son of Wootton Bassett was sent off at the head of the market at Salisbury before being beaten into third by previous winner Pont Neuf after being left with too much to do before staying on when the race was pretty much over. He can only learn from that experience and at 7/1 or so looks excellent each way value.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Megalithic 2.00pm Epsom 4/1 Bet365