He Has The Power

Looking for a third suggestion this Sunday has proved an issue but I have finally come down on the side of Sense Of Power, who runs in a seven-furlong handicap at Meydan this afternoon.

A rare runner at this level for the all-powerful Godolphin team of Charlie Appleby and William Buick, he looks less exposed than some with just the four starts at the age of four, he got off the mark at Newmarket last July and has finished second on his two starts since, beaten a neck over this trip back at Newmarket in mid-September. The form of that contest has been franked by the winner going in again since, and on home turf he may wel get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pt Win Sense Of Power 1.25pm Meydan (Dubai) 4/5 Bet365