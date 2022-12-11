On One Of The Best Day’s Racing Of The Year – Why Did It All Go Wrong?

Having written my ideas of the likeliest winners for the Hong Kong International races day, this is your follow up article where I gloat if I get things right (rarely if ever) and make feeble excuses for where it all went wrong (far more likely).

An early start to familiarise yourself with the surroundings is always the best way forward (especially after years away thanks to the dreaded covid), so we rolled in hours before the first race where once again (sorry to go on), I was reminded of all the advantages of what is basically a Tote monopoly.

Although deemed a taboo subject at home in the UK for obvious reasons, the concept here is to get people betting – that is the income source, that is what keeps racing going, that is one of the reasons the prize money is so high, and why the Hong Kong Jockey Club can afford to be innovative on one hand – and make huge charitable donations with the other. Affordable entry to the track saw about 30,000 fans at a misty Sha Tin on Sunday morning, all masked as per the rules here of course – while cheap food and drink (even by off-track standards) encourages people to have a great day out – and part with more money I suppose? No-one has their arm twisted so I don’t’ have an issue with the concept (it’s like going to Newmarket, getting on for a quid and getting a burger and a pint for another £3 – all you do is spend the excess at the bookmakers). Add in an opening ceremony, pop star appearance (no I hadn’t heard of him, but that would likely be the same in the UK to be fair) and a firework display, and they are out to make this a day to remember – and unsurprisingly, they succeeded.

It is hard to gauge a smile behind a mask but I can tell you the press room appeared to be full of children in a sweet-shop – they say you don’t know what you have until it’s gone, and the enforced absence from Hong Kong made us all appreciate the day and our friends even more than we had before, and I can only pray that one day (not in my lifetime), British racing will treat the media in the same way and see us as a way to attract more people to the sport, and not something they stepped in at the park.

Anyway, on to the day and I was partly there to say goodbye to Joao Moreira on his last meeting in Hong Kong – he has been the punters’ darling for so many years now and was sure to get a warm reception, though he may have been usurped by Zac Purton these days – winners mean profits and he is the man in form at present. The first few races were (and always are) competitive handicaps and although they are a joy to watch, they are not a joy to lose money on, and I am 99% certain that is what would happen. I was momentarily taken in by the flashing lights and colours of the Tote boards (which put us to shame by the way), with so many exotics that I lost count ($10,000,000 or £1,000,000 for a race 4 5 and 6 trio made my eyes water), but I held firm and merely looked out for jockeys in form for starters.

Zac Purton held off the fast-finishing Silvestre de Sousa in the opener which had the crowds on their feet, followed by an easy success for Christophe Lemaire on the jolly, and then the opening ceremony which in my mind harkens back to the British days. Mass photo calls of jockeys and then of anyone of any importance followed by a marching band is par for the course here and although it may feel a touch old-fashioned in such modern surroundings, the crowd simply love it and when in Rome (so to speak), who am I to disagree?

After Lyle Hewitson made it three winning jockeys in three contests we headed on to the international races – starting off with the Longines Hong Kong Vase over 2400mtrs. Everyone broke Ok so no excuses there before a slow early pace clearly wasn’t enough for the grey Senor Toba, who decided to take them along from the front. Staying there at a steady if unspectacular pace to these eyes, he kicked on way before the home bend and battled valiantly before being run down by Andre Fabre’s Botanik who in turn was caught by Japan’s Win Marilyn, who was ridden by Damian Lane. My selection (Glory Vase) ran on at the one pace to come home third (close but no cigar), but first blood to the Japanese raider whose country have been faming this meeting recently.

Next up we headed off to the Longines Hong Kong Sprint over 1200mtrs, which I always felt would be the most competitive event on the day – how little do I know. Ryan Moore steered Richard Gibson’s Wellington to a pretty easy success to be honest, winning by half a length but value for so much more. He was the one that got away for me, my long-term pick for the race for many months, but well short of his best when only sixth here last month, and then recklessly ignored. He oozed class today under one of our finest jockeys (love him or hate him), while the nearest I came to a claim to fame was a 21/1 fourth, one place in front of the odds-on favourite – but sadly no need to join the pay-out queue.

Wellington – some beast

On to the Longines Hong Kong Mile and an expected win for Golden Sixty in a battle with California Spangle (guess who did the forecast). Naturally, things did not go to plan with California Spangle NOT making all the running as planned, but with the help of an ice-cool Zac Purton in the saddle, they simply moved to plan B and followed Beauty Joy until hitting the front at the 300mtr mark. Looming in behind as feared was Golden Sixty, but he simply did not or could not quicken up when asked after possibly over-racing earlier in the race to be beaten a neck, closing late on when it was all over.

One race to go of the “Big Four” and the Longines Hong Kong Cup, the richest race of the day and one where Order Of Australia was Europe’s sole representative. Japanese challenger Panthalassa was expected to change clear of his field in an attempt to make all, but although he got to an early lead, he never slipped his field as he had elsewhere and was swallowed up, along with my money, at the 400mtrs mark before trailing home. Meanwhile, local hero Romantic Warrior motored along comfortably enough in the first six throughout despite pulling too hard for his own good, before being produced by James McDonald to stroll clear from a strong field to the delight of the locals who had sent him off a short priced (17/20) favourite.

Conclusion:

This truly was an International meeting of note, and for those who think otherwise, we had winners from Japan and Hong Kong (the European challenge wasn’t all that to be fair), and jockeys from Australia (Damian Lane and Zac Purton), England (Ryan Moore), New Zealand (James McDonald), France (Christopher Lemaire), South Africa (Lyle Hewitson), and China (Matthew Chadwick), so quite a cosmopolitan line-up. Lastly, it is hard not to moan when you see the professional manner of just about everything associated with the Hong Kong Jockey Club who have the advantage of running the entire sport from top to bottom – they will move heaven and earth to make punters happy and provide as much data as they can as a happy punter is a repeat punter – perhaps our Jockey Club back home need the same powers to bring British racing back to where it belongs?

Sean Trivass was a guest of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, but his views are his own.