Ex-Mullins Chaser Looks Good At Ludlow

I think it would be fairly safe to say that me betting in a Hunter Chase is a pretty rare occurrence but the 4.00pm at Ludlow does look to have a standout bet in the shape of Pont Aven who surely only needs to jump round with fluency to take this event.

Previously in the care of Willie Mullins, he did lose his way a little and he has been sent in to point-to-points following a second at Killarney in August last year.

Cruising clear when falling at the last at Horseheath in December, he made amends for that last time out with an unchallenged 30 length success at Higham before his return to the “proper” racetracks today.

Officially rated 139, that puts him 13lbs clear of this field when the weights are taken in to consideration (including jockey allowances) , and if he has been freshened up as I hope, then this is there for the taking.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Pont Aven 4.00pm Ludlow Even Bet365