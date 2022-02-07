Excel lent Chance at Kempton

Richard Hannon has his horses in ridiculous form of late with a 30% strike rate in the last two weeks, and there looks to be a good chance that Exceling can add to those statistics here.

The winner of her last two races here at Kempton over six furlongs, she was all out to win by a short-head last time out and has an added 3lb from the handicapper this evening.

The front two came clear of the favourite back in third that day which is a good sign, and with the added furlong hopefully bringing about further improvement, she may well land her hat-trick under Rossa Ryan along with our bet today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Exceling 5.30pm Kempton 9/2 Sky Bet, William Hill and others.