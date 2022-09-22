Expect A Gamble On Savvy At Newmarket

Sean Woods used to train for my father many many years ago before his move to Hong Kong and he could not have been any clearer about how strongly he fancies Savvy Victory ahead of the Cambridgeshire due off at 3.35pm today.

The booking of Ryan Moore to ride certainly catches the eye, and the son of New Bay arrives in good form after winning easily enough at Goodwood last month. Put up 6lb by the handicapper for that success, he carries a 4lb penalty instead thanks to race conditions so he is effectively 2b well in according to the handicapper, and with a clear run he should go close, though do shop around for the most places you can find in a field this size.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Savvy Victory 3.40pm Newmarket 17/2 Bet365