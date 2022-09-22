Ferguson Colt Is An Animal

The Middle Park Stakes at 3.00pm looks a very decent contest on paper at least, with four of the eight declared a winner last time out, and three of the others placing. Big stables are represented via the likes of Blackbeard and The Antarctic (Aidan O’Brien), as well as Mischief Magic (Charlie Appleby), but sometimes you just have to look for better value, and Zoology ticks a lot of boxes.

Trainer James Ferguson may not be a household name (yet) but he comes from a superb and powerful racing background and he may have a good one on his hands in Zoology. A once raced son of Zoustar, he breezed home at Yarmouth by an easy four lengths, showing a decent turn of foot in the process, and although he clearly needs to take a step up on that to have any say here, he is expected to improve considerably and may even surprise them all- though I will settle for a place today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Zooloogy 3.00pm Newmarket 14/1 Bet365