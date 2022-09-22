Exclusive interview with Dior Escorts

We are delighted to be able to bring you an interview we recently conducted with Dior Escorts. For the very first time, we got the chance to exclusively speak with an agency owner to delve more into the inner workings of the escort industry. Speaking with James and Rachael, the founders of Dior Escorts, we learnt more about all the hidden secrets and misconceptions of the escort scene.

To firstly understand more about the pairs business, Dior Escorts is a London based escort site where gentlemen can pay for the time of an escort at an hourly rate. The pair started the journey in 2012, creating the agency with no previous experience working in the escort industry. Almost 11 years on, the agency is now widely considered as the best escort agency in London.

So, whilst, there is so little known about escorts in London, we lined up a ton of questions and here are the best answers.

Q. How to you recruit the escorts?

We don’t really go out of our way to recruit girls. We have built up a big enough brand where girls will come to our agency website and fill out our recruitment form. We will screen all the girls, not every girl is featured on our platform. The girls who we do advertise, we know are legally allowed to work in the UK and are older than 18 years old.

Q. Do you have drivers who take the girls to meet the clients?

No! It would be against the law for us to have drivers work for us who take the girls to meet clients. This would be considered soliciting prostitution. The girls we promote either drive or get a taxi/Uber.

Q. What kind of clients do you have?

We don’t tend to have a typical client, we have quite a diverse range of different clients. Of course, we have our regulars from over the years, but most of our clients are mix of international businessmen from America and the Middle East.

Quite a lot of clients are younger guys working in London who are feeling horny on their dinner break, but I would assume we also have a few married men who book, but we never really ask.

Q. How do you make money?

We receive a small advertising fee from each lady on our website for promoting them on our website. So, if a girl is booked using our website, we will take a commission percentage of their hourly fee.

Q. Has an escort ever not paid you their commission?

Yes, sadly this is part and parcel of the industry. We write the money off and blacklist the girl. We also speak with other agencies in London to warn them, as we don’t want anyone being ripped off.

Q. How much does it cost to run an escort agency?

You’d be surprised at just how much money you have a throw at an agency, and it still might never have a successful business. I always tell people it will cost you between £70,000 and £100,000 to start an agency and try to get to page 1 on Google where you’ll be seen. It took us years to start earning a penny.

Once you are at the top of Google, you are still looking at continuous monthly costs from SEO to paid adverts. I’d say the better agencies like us are spending £5000 to £10000 a month to maintain your online visibility.

Of course, it sounds a lot because it is, but we wouldn’t be doing it if there wasn’t money to be made.

Q. What is the strangest request a client has every asked?

We once had a client who asked if a girl could wear tight white trousers, walk down the street and poo herself. Yep, that was one of the most memorable requests we’ve ever had.

We would just like to say thank you to James and Rachael for their time. It was a pleasure to speak to the pair and we hope them both every success in the future.