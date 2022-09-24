Expecting More From Romanor

Not a lot going on today, but if Romanor improves again for his wind operation, he could prove hard to beat in the 4.38pm at Newton Abbot.

Many if not all horses invariably improve for their first start after surgery to help their breathing, yet the eight-year-old won by fifteen lengths over course and distance last time out.

He has been put up 3lb for that by the handicapper, but I would be surprised if he does not improve again for the race, and thanks to the quality of his opposition, he can actually drop in class and get weight from all his rivals here, which is a pretty rare occurrence.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Romanore 4.38pm Newton Abbot 2/1 Bet365