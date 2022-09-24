Viva Espana

Not the best racing of the week (hopefully), but the 2.48pm at Hamilton does at least catch my eye as an interesting and competitive contest.

Shampion looks a big player here if she learns to settle but that is something we cannot guarantee, and it may be safer to side with maiden winner Spanish, who makes her handicap debut here off a mark of just 83.

She did finish over five lengths behind Shampion at Windsor in early August, but that was over two furlongs further where she weakened badly late on, and back over the mile here I am hoping she will have the speed to turn that form around.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Spanish 2.48pm Hamilton 2/1 Bet365