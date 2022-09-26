Ground May Be The Key To Dods Runner

Two winners from two selections yesterday was good to see for all of us (myself included), but we move on to this Tuesday’s action, starting at Ayr on the 4.04pm where Langholm looks to have a decent each way shout from a favourable draw in the 11 stall.

Placed in three of his last four starts, he came home a four-length third in a better race at Thirsk last time out and off 1lb lower on better ground in a Class Six handicap, he has to have every chance for the in-form Michael Dods stable.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Langholm 4.40pm Ayr 15/2 888Sport.com