PRICE RETURNS TO WINNING WAYS WITH NORDIC DARTS MASTERS TRIUMPH

Gerwyn Price returned to winning ways on the big stage with an 8-5 victory against Rob Cross in the Mr Vegas Nordic Darts Masters in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Price, roared on by a partisan crowd at the Forum Copenhagen, defied a spirited fightback from Cross to secure his first big stage title since his World Cup win alongside Jonny Clayton last June.

The Welshman was edged out by Cross in last weekend’s US Darts Masters decider in New York, but he avenged that defeat with a memorable win in the Danish capital.

Following his first-round demolition of Madars Razma on Friday, Price powered past Dimitri Van den Bergh, Michael Smith and Cross on Finals Day to clinch the £20,000 top prize.

The 39-year-old averaged 104.97 in a 6-1 drubbing of 2022 champion Van den Bergh in the last eight, and he punished a profligate display from Smith in a scrappy semi-final encounter.

Price was the dominant force in the opening stages of Saturday’s showpiece, capitalising on a sluggish start from Cross to establish a commanding four-leg buffer.

Cross halted Price’s charge with a dazzling 170 checkout in leg five, and that sparked a resurgence from the 2018 World Champion, who recovered to reduce the deficit to 5-4.

Price responded with legs of 11 and 12-dart holds to move a leg away from glory, and after Cross missed double 16 for a 108 skin-saver, the 2021 World Champion wrapped up proceedings via double two.

“I’m chuffed to bits,” reflected Price, a runner-up to Peter Wright at this event in January 2023.

“I have been struggling to get over the winning line, but you need a bit of luck sometimes and I haven’t had much luck over the last couple of months.

“I had a little bit of luck in the semi-finals against Michael Smith who didn’t capitalise on a poor game from me, but I’m just glad to win a final and get another trophy in the bank.

“I will push on from here. My game is in a good place, and I’m ready for the big tournaments coming up.”

Cross fell just short in his bid for back-to-back World Series titles, but it was another positive weekend for the 33-year-old, who landed a trio of ton-topping averages in reaching the final.

He created history in Friday’s first round, producing a 108.19 average in his win over Jeffrey de Graaf – a new tournament record at the Nordic Darts Masters.

The 2018 World Champion then averaged 102 an emphatic 6-2 win against Stephen Bunting in the quarter-finals, before winning through a high-quality encounter against World Champion Luke Humphries.

“I’m happy for Gezzy,” said a gracious Cross, who fought back valiantly despite an indifferent start.

“Gezzy plays well every week and he deserves that. That win will pick him up.

“It wasn’t meant to be tonight, but I’m pleased with my game and I’ve got a lot to look forward to.”

Humphries followed up his opening round whitewash of Benjamin Drue Reus with a 6-1 thrashing of Sweden’s Johan Engstrom, only to succumb to Cross in the semi-finals for a second week in succession.

Meanwhile, Smith dumped out World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals, defying a nine-point disparity in the averages in advancing to the last four.

The World Series of Darts continues with the Superbet Poland Darts Masters next weekend, as reigning champion Michael van Gerwen and teenage sensation Luke Littler return to action in Gliwice on June 14-15.

Mr Vegas Nordic Darts Masters

Saturday June 8

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price 6-1 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Michael Smith 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross 6-2 Stephen Bunting

Luke Humphries 6-1 Johan Engstrom

Semi-Finals

Gerwyn Price 7-3 Michael Smith

Rob Cross 7-4 Luke Humphries

Final

Gerwyn Price 8-5 Rob Cross

Photos credit Simon O’Connor/PDC