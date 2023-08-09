Well-In Handicapper Has Every Chance

Harry Eustace has a decent filly on his hands in the shape of Couplet, whose maiden win as a juvenile was impressive when you consider she beat four previous winners in the process.

Put away for the rest of the year, she was well backed on her return at Doncaster in a novice stakes but she was put in her place by the impressive Primeval, who looks a way above average filly and was receiving seven pounds that day. Expected to go from that, a mark of 79 for her handicap debut may prove to be remarkably generous, and if that is the case, I expect nothing less than success this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Couplet 6.50pm Haydock 13/8 Bet365