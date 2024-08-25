Experience Hopefully Counts at Chepstow

The maiden at Chepstow (3.00pm) looks interesting with a shout out to the amusingly named Everyoneknowsadave for starters, but Amy Murphy’s gelding will hopefully need his first run and I prefer the chances of Dalmally here.

Third on his debut on the Chelmsford all-weather and beaten less than two lengths, he was sent off the 11/10 jolly at the same track two months later (to the day) but failed to land the odds, going under by a length when headed late on.

The seventh furlong seemed to find him out that day and that is the question mark again here, but he has the form in the book to suggest he can still go close with any further improvement.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dalmally 3.00pm Chepstow 7/4 Bet365