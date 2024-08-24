The Switch To Turf May Be All That Is Needed.

With the Roger Varian stable in among the winners this week it may pay to side with Eavestone in the 1.50pm at Goodwood this afternoon as the daughter of Lope De Vega looks to make it third time lucky on her turf debut.

Third at Kempton over a mile in December, she returned this season last month at Southwell over 11 furlongs when sent off the 6/5 favourite where she was beaten half a length, but as that was her first start of seven months she is entitled to improve.

She hit the front that day before keeping on at the one pace suggesting the drop back to a mile and a quarter here may see her in an even better light.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Eavestone 1.50pm Goodwood 11/4 Bet365 and William Hill