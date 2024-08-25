Group One Form is Hard To Deny

I can certainly see why the visored Shadow Army is a pretty short price for the 3.12pm at Ripon after his fourth in the Group One Phoenix Stakes at The Curragh, and even the current 11/8 may look good value by the time they flash past the winning post.

Beaten five lengths that day with some very good sorts ahead of him, he drops into listed class here and he ought to prove too good for these, despite the presence of plenty of potential improvers including stable companion Mearall and Preanka who both arrive unbeaten.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shadow Army 3.12pm Ripon 11/8 all bookmakers