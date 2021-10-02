Hello Can Bother The Judge At Kelso

The truth is I haven’t managed to find anything at a decent price to talk about today (just you wait for Monday though), and I will sign off at Kelso with Hello Judge in the 3.00pm, in the hope he is fit enough to do himself justice after close to six months off the track.

Uninspiring in two point-to-points, he was sent over hurdles here in April when coming home close to five lengths clear of Presentandcounting, who has franked the form not once but five times since with wins all over the Country over fences, the latest by 51 lengths.

Ann Hamilton’s five-year-old can still run in novice events and although he has to give weight away all round, if he is as good as is hoped, he can win this before moving on up to bigger and better things.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hello Judge 3.00pm Kelso 11/8 Bet365