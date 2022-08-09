Old-Timer May Have One Last Hurrah

Bigger prices clearly come with bigger risk, but it may be worth taking a chance on Arnold in the 2.45pm at Beverley despite the fact that he will have to carry a pound more than his allotted handicap mark.

Now and eight-year-old, the son of Equiano has won two of the three runnings of this race (in 2018 and 2021) off marks of 61 and 63 respectively, and he only has 2lb more to carry here.

A nice draw in the four stall is an added bonus over this trip, and although he hasn’t won in five starts this year, he has been beaten less than two lengths on his last two outings, and should be spot on here with a place hopefully beckoning, at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Arnold 2.45pm Beverley 7/1 Bet365, Paddy Power, William Hill, and Bet Victor