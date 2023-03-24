Fairytale Winner At Naas

The beginning of the Flat season is always a tricky time with the big unknown of what form some of the bigger yards are in (or not as the case may be), but I have heard plenty of positive noises about the once raced Red Riding Hood ahead of her return to action in the 4.55pm at Naas.

Sent to Ascot for her debut in September, she was as green as grass and did well to come home second, beaten three lengths at the line, and if she learns form that as expected this could be hers for the taking.

Do keep an eye on her stablemate Jackie O who is bred to be pretty decent, though her lack of experience means I will be keeping a watching brief on her on this occasion, with one eye on her run for future reference.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Red Riding Hood 4.55pm Naas 10/11 Bet365