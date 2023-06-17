FALLON SHERROCK GETS AN MBE

FALLON SHERROCK AWARDED MBE IN KING’S BIRTHDAY HONOURS

Fallon Sherrock has been awarded an MBE in the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours list to recognise her services to the sport of darts.

Sherrock has made a huge global impact for women’s darts in recent years, starting with her history-making wins over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic as she became the first female winner at the PDC World Darts Championship in December 2019.

She later reached the final of the 2021 Nordic Darts Masters event, losing to Michael van Gerwen, and also reached the Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals that year.

Sherrock then won the inaugural Betfred Women’s World Matchplay in July 2022, while she has also won ten PDC Women’s Series titles since the tour was introduced in 2020 and became the first woman to hit a nine-dart finish in a PDC event on the Winmau Challenge Tour earlier this year.

“I am honoured and overwhelmed to have been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to darts,” said Fallon Sherrock.

“To have received this level of recognition for my contribution to the game I love is beyond my wildest dreams.

“I never considered that I would ever receive such an esteemed honour and I am beyond grateful.

“I have been fortunate to hear of the widespread impact that my success has had in getting more people watching and playing darts, and particularly in inspiring girls and young women to take up darts and other sports. That makes me incredibly proud and excited.

“That is a worthwhile legacy, all stemming from one landmark moment at Alexandra Palace followed by other successes, and is something that I want to continue to promote.

“I am looking forward to visiting Buckingham Palace to receive this honour, which I regard as a reflection of the enormous popularity of darts and as a symbol hope and possibility for aspiring darts players and sportswomen across the country.”

Sherrock, who is in line to defend her Women’s World Matchplay title next month in Blackpool, joins illustrious company in former World Champions Eric Bristow and John Lowe and fellow female star Trina Gulliver as darts stars to be awarded the MBE.

“We congratulate Fallon on being awarded the MBE and this is a great recognition for the impact she has made in the sport in recent years,” said PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter.

“She has been a global trailblazer for women’s darts and has helped to raise standards in women’s darts to a new level.

“This will be another boost for women’s darts and we also hope that this can spur on Fallon to further success.”

Alongside the introduction of the Women’s World Matchplay in 2022, which is broadcast globally and played at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool during the Betfred World Matchplay, the PDC Women’s Series has expanded this year to 24 events and saw prize money doubled to £10,000 per tournament.

The PDC’s commitment to women’s darts also includes places in the World Darts Championship and Grand Slam of Darts, giving players the chance to test themselves alongside the biggest names in the sport.

Lisa Ashton held a PDC Tour Card in 2020/2021, while Beau Greaves won an incredible ten events in a row and has claimed 12 titles in under a year on the PDC Women’s Series circuit.

Photo credit Taylor Lanning/PDC