Let’s Go Native

Here we go with Day One of the week that is Royal Ascot, and it is wonderful( if highly competitive) stuff from start to finish. The official ratings point to the obvious chances of the Gosdens trained Inspiral who is 2lb clear at these weights thanks to the filly allowance, but she hasn’t been seen so far this season and although the stable can tune them up as well as any, this does look a big ask without a run in such a long time.

She could still get involved, but race fitness may see the Godolphin blue pick up both first and second here with Modern Games and Native Trail. William Buick picks the first named who took the Lockinge last time out and warrants plenty of respect, but my selection is already the Irish 2000 Guineas winner 2022, and has his second start after wind surgery this afternoon aftenoon. He is reported to be working just like his old self in Newmarket, and if that is the case he is very much the value call each way.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Native Trail 2.30pm Ascot 15/2 Paddy Power and Betfair