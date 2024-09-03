Promising Maiden Could Surprise

I really don’t know what us punters have done to deserve the rubbish we are being served up today but grin and bear it is my motto, and we will scrape the bottom of a barrel or two looking for a winner as necessary (and we found two out of two yesterday) .

The Roger Varian trained Al Khawssaa may be hard to pronounce, but the daughter of Night Of Thunder caught the eye when third on her only start at Kempton, and she heads off to Southwell for a novice stakes at 5.38pm, despite arriving as a maiden. Getting 5lb from previous winners Muddy Mooy and The Eyes have It, she is reported to have improved considerably for that run and will give them all plenty to think about this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Al Khawssaa 5.38pm Southwell 15/8 most bookmakers